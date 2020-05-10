Howard "Buck" and Arlene Fisher Buck and Arlene Fisher of Truce Rd., New Providence, were married May 6, 1945, by Rev. Gelbert Urban at Fairview Church of God, now known as New Providence Church of God, where they continue to worship. They are the parents of Howard Jr., husband of Wilda of Cary, NC, Verlaine (deceased), wife of James D. Hess, New Providence, and Carol Templeton of Lancaster, PA. Buck and Arlene have 6 grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration will be held at a later date.
Fisher 75th Anniversary
