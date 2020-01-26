Finneran 65th Anniversary

Joseph and Monica (Kufrovich) Finneran of Lancaster celebrated 65 years of marriage on January 22, 2020. They were married at St. Mary's Slovak Catholic Church in Mahanoy City, PA on January 22, 1955. It was a snowy Saturday. They moved to Lancaster as a couple in 1955.
Joe (or known as Oscar to his close friends and family) worked for Howmet for 30 years which is now known as Arconic. Monica worked for UGI for about 5 years.
The happy couple was blessed with two daughters, Beth Ann, who resides with them in Lancaster and Colleen Levitan wife of Daniel Levitan, Maytown. They have one grandson, Christopher Nash who resides in Maytown,
They will be celebrating at home with their family .