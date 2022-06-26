Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Garrett Fernback of Lititz, PA, who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Friday, June 24, 2022. The day they were married in Susquehanna area, the flooding made getting to the church a challenge, but their love has withstood the test of time, stormy weather, and life's ups and downs. Their two children, grandchildren, and great-grandson will celebrated with the happy couple at a dinner hosted at the Inn at Centre Park in Reading on their anniversary. Mr. Fernback is retired from Markline industries and Mrs. Fernback is a local watercolor artist and photographer.