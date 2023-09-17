Join us in congratulating Doug and Margo (Senn) Evans of Akron, PA on their remarkable 50th wedding anniversary! They first crossed paths at White Beauty View Resort on Lake Wallenpaupack, leading to a beautiful journey that began with their wedding on September 8, 1973, in New Jersey. Doug, the dedicated owner of Evans Auto Body in Akron, PA, upheld a family legacy spanning 68 years before retiring in 2018. Margo embarked on her career at Science Press/Mack Printing in 1971 and continued her professional journey through various acquisitions until her well-deserved retirement from Cenveo Communications in 2019 after 48 years of dedicated service. Their enduring love story has blessed them with two wonderful children, Justin Evans and Kristen (Evans) Troxell, and the joy of two grandchildren, Sam and John.