Eshleman Anniversary

D Rohrer and Mabel Horst Eshleman have celebrated their 65th anniversary! Rohrer and Mabel met in Ethiopia where they were both medical missionaries with Eastern Mennonite Missions. They were married on February 2, 1955, in Nazareth, Ethiopia. Since returning in 1968 to the Lancaster area, they have been actively involved at Landisville Mennonite Church. Their steadfast love for each other through these years has been a great gift to all those who know them, including their children - Keith (Susan) Eshleman, Leanne (Steve) Benner, Louise (Howard) Yoder, Rod (Cindy) Eshleman, their nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

