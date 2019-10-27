Esbenshade 70th Anniversary
Bob & Gladys Esbenshade, Paradise celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 17, 2019. They were married September 17, 1949 at Covenant United Methodist (former United Brethern) Church, Lancaster, PA. They own & operate the Esbenshade Turkey Farm in Paradise. They are the parents of James (deceased) husband of Betsy, Ronks and Barbara, wife of David Zerbe, Strasburg. They have 3 granddaughters, Erin Landis, Strasburg, Lauren Johnston, New Brighton, MN and Faith Esbenshade, Ronks, 5 great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Dayton, Jordyn, Lana & Wade. Bob served with the Pequea Valley School Board for 16 years. He is a current & charter member of the Paradise Rotary Club with a 63 year perfect attendance record. Gladys (former Martin of Millersville) was a member of the Society of Farm Women of Pennsylvania #14 and a former member of the Strasburg Auxiliary of the Lancaster General Hospital and a current member of the Paradise Rotary Club. They faithfully attend Calvary Monument Bible Church, Paradise, PA

