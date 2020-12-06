Don & Ave Eckman celebrated their 55th Anniversary on Nov. 27th, 2020. The couple resides in Willow Street, where they were married in 1965. They have 3 children: son, Brian; Daughter, Lisa married to Jan Miller; & Son, Scott. They also have 3 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Donald retired from the Lancaster Post office. Ave likes crafting. They both enjoy spending time with their family & loving canine companions. The couple celebrated quietly at home.
Eckman 55th Anniversary
