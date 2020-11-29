Eckman 50th Anniversary

Jerry Eckman and Cynthia Shaub, of The Villages, Florida, celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 28, 2020.
They were married at Bethesda Methodist Church, Holtwood, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Robert Mussman officiating, after which the wedding reception was held at the Spanish Tavern in Quarryville, PA.
Jerry served in the Navy for four years as a gunner's mate on board the destroyer tender, USS Koelech, in the North Atlantic. After the Navy, he was employed at Philadelphia Electric/Exelon, in the Operating Division at Conowingo Dam, Maryland, and Muddy Run Pump Storage, Holtwood, PA, for 36 years. After retirement from PECo/Exelon, he was employed by Solanco School District Maintenance, McMichael Construction, and then by Jerry Horst Construction. After moving to Florida, he was employed at Glenview Golf Course for several years.
Cindy graduated from Franklin & Marshal with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts and Millersville University with a BA in sociology. She enjoyed many part-time jobs through the years including Pennys, Kohls, Kmart, and Tanfastic.
They enjoyed the change of seasons making new flowerbeds in the Spring, mowing the yard in the Summer, raking and blowing leaves in the Fall, and shoveling and blowing snow in the Winter! They have enjoyed dining at Willow Valley Restaurant for many years.
They have one rescue cat named Patrick Andrew.
A small dinner party at John J. Jeffries hosted by Brian and Charlene Shaub. They are celebrating their anniversary weekend in Disney World, having their anniversary dinner at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom.
Cindy's Aunt, IdaMay Gochenaur, who custom made Cindy's wedding gown, lives in York Springs, PA. Cindy's father, Mel Shaub, lives at Willow Valley Retirement Community, Lancaster, PA.