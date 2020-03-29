Ebersole 78th Anniversary

On March 29th, Ed and June Ebersole will be celebrating their milestone 78th wedding anniversary at Homestead Village in Lancaster. June will celebrate her 99th birthday in June and Ed looks forward to turning 100 in July.
Soon after they were married in 1942, Ed was called to duty in the armed services, serving as an expediter in Atlanta, Georgia. Longtime residents of Elizabethtown, June worked for Continental Press for many years while Ed repaired Frigidaire appliances for Zarfoss Hardware. In 2003, Ed was honored by Frigidaire for being their oldest active Frigidaire repairman in the United States. He was once called to restore the refrigerator in Fallingwater, the house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Ed and June have been involved in church activities all their lives. Their church home is Etown Grace on Anchor Road. To their family and many friends, Ed and June have been sources of inspiration and are role models because they live out their strong faith and values each day.
Their advice? Forgive, Forget and Focus on the Bible.