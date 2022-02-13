Ebersole 65th Anniversary

Lawrence and Retta Ebersole of Elizabethtown are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on February 16th. The couple was married on February 16, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy. Pastor Harlan Durfee Officiated.
Larry served in the United States Army, worked as a meat cutter at Grove?s Meat Market & Gingrich?s Food Market, then as a Forman at Alumax until his retirement in 1991.
His favorite pastimes are working in his workshop. He is known for building miniature carousels, doll houses, wooden baskets and much more.
Larry is a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682 since 1975.
He also served as Worshipful Master in the Lodge in 2003 and 2008.
Retta?s favorite job was during the 50?s at Tropical Treat. She also worked as a Nurse?s Aide at the Elizabethown Children?s Hospital. For many years she was a full time mother. After the children were grown she worked at K-mart until her retirement in 1993.
Retta enjoyed visiting family & spending time at their cabin, helping Larry with Carousel Shows, and enjoys word search puzzles, swinging on her patio and spoiling her cat.
Both Larry & Retta spent over 15 years volunteering in various ways at the Masonic Village. They are members at The Congregation of Sell Chapel.
The couple have 2 children: Steve, married to Carol and Wanda Winters, married to Ron. They have 3 granddaughters and deceased grandson, Tommy. They also have 7 great grandchildren.