Eberly 70th Anniversary

Congratulations to Carl and Fay Eberly on 70 years of marriage.
They were married on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1952, by Fay's uncle Rev George Showalter at his home.
Carl is retired from the former Good's Furniture and retired Bishop with the United Zion churches. Fay is retired from Bomberger's Store. They have lived in the Ephrata area for 34 years and are currently members of Mill Creek Community church where Carl has retired from preaching. Over the years they have enjoyed traveling and have seen 49 of the 50 states. They also enjoy their family cabin in Potter County. In their spare time, they work in their wood shop creating outdoor Christmas nativities.
The Eberly's have six children Dale (Janet), Jay (Sue), Kathy Roth, Dawn Antes (Jim deceased), Sharon Burkholder (Rod) and Carl (Kerri). They also have 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
They were recently surprised by the immediate family with a formal dinner.