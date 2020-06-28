Eberly 50th Anniversary

Gene and Viki Eberly of Watson Run, Gordonville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, as they dined at Fireside Tavern in Strasburg observing social distancing rules in the life-changing events due to the Coronavirus.
They were married in Tucson, Arizona at a patio wedding. Gene met Viki while stationed at Davis-Mohnton Air Force Base in Tucson. They are parents of Ryan Eberly (Gordonville).
Gene retired from Frontier Communications and Viki retired from Susquehanna Bank the former Blue Ball National Bank. They are both longtime active members of St Stephen Reformed PCA Church in New Holland and enjoy volunteering.
They are looking forward to a relaxing trip to Ocean City, MD, and sitting on the deck of Dunes Manor watching the waves when the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted.