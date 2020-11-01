John R. "Jack" and Carol Ann (Franks) Dyer of Atglen, PA, celebrated their 50th anniversary on October 31st. They are blessed with five children: Debbie Sampson, Lori (Jim) Young, John (Connie) Dyer, Bob Dyer, and Christine (Jon) Webster. There are seven grandchildren: Courtney (Chad) Ebling, Colton Young, Emily Dyer, Jorja Dyer, Major Webster, Trent Webster, and Molly Dyer, There are three great-grandchildren: Averie Ebling, Tristan Ebling, and Claire Ebling. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!
Dyer 50th Anniversary
