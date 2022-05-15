Drennen 60th

Richard and Charlotte are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 12, 1962.
The couple have two children, Rick and Jessica. They also have four grandchildren; Sarah, Courtney, Jared and Sean. In addition, they are blessed to have three great-grandchildren; Orion and Olin, sons of Courtney and Jordan, and Luna, the daughter of Sarah and Andrew.
They have enjoyed traveling together and riding their bicycles. They have spent many vacations over the past fifty years at the family cabin in Shunk, PA. They have always been active in their church, Otterbein United Methodist church. Since retirement, they have spent countless hours with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom they love very much and bring them great joy.
A family gathering is planned at their home to celebrate their anniversary.
Our Mom and Dad are truly a special couple whom we love very much!