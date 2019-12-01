Diem 60th Anniversary
Buy Now

Diem 60th Anniversary

Robert (Bob) and Lois Diem of Leola are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Their wedding took place at the home of the bride in Bird-in-Hand on November 28, 1959.

Their hobbies include riding motorcycle and visiting family and friends.

Bob and Lois are blessed with 3 daughters: Linda Devlin (Ron), Karen Bowers and Bobbi Jo Evans (Jerry). Also, 4 grandchildren. Anthony Barndt, Ashlea Clark (Eddie), Shain Bourassa (Danielle), and Taneesha Evans. 7 great-grandchildren with 1 in heaven: Alana, Chance, Carsten, Tommy, Christian, Maci, and Elliott.

Sign up for our newsletter

Bob was a self-employed carpenter and Lois retired from Good & Plenty. They are looking forward to many more years together.

LNP Media Group, Inc.