Diem 60th Anniversary

Robert (Bob) and Lois Diem of Leola are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Their wedding took place at the home of the bride in Bird-in-Hand on November 28, 1959.
Their hobbies include riding motorcycle and visiting family and friends.
Bob and Lois are blessed with 3 daughters: Linda Devlin (Ron), Karen Bowers and Bobbi Jo Evans (Jerry). Also, 4 grandchildren. Anthony Barndt, Ashlea Clark (Eddie), Shain Bourassa (Danielle), and Taneesha Evans. 7 great-grandchildren with 1 in heaven: Alana, Chance, Carsten, Tommy, Christian, Maci, and Elliott.
Bob was a self-employed carpenter and Lois retired from Good & Plenty. They are looking forward to many more years together.