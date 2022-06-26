Gareth & Jennie (Wall) Diem will celebrate their 65th anniversary on Wednesday, June 29. They were married by Rev. C.E. Young in Oregon, PA at the Evan U.B. Church. Gareth attended Lititz High School. He worked in construction and later started his own construction company. After retirement, he volunteered for the Boy Scouts at Camp Mack.
Jennie worked at their company office doing billing and bookwork. She likes helping at church, baking, and both traveling and visiting friends.
They are the parents of four children: Karen, wife of Jeff Martin, of Leola, Kevin, husband of Louise (Serpico) Diem, of Brownstown, Timothy, husband of Marc (Toby) Diem, of Lititz, and Anthony, husband of Melissa (Klopp) Diem, of Macungie, PA. They have 10 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren.