College sophomore Clair rode his Honda cycle to Barb's home to ask for a date, She accepted, and four years later, on June 30, 1973, they were married.

They have been blessed with three children; Erica (Aaron) Pavkov, Marc (Sharon), and Matt; and seven wonderful grandchildren.

Barb is a retired RN and Clair retired from L-S High School as a Technical Educator.

They are members of Calvary Church, Lancaster, where they enjoy fellowship with their small group and Clair sings in the choir.

They celebrated with a trip to Cape May, NJ.

Newsletter

LNP Media Group, Inc.