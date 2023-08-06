After meeting at Johnson Bible College in 1972, and getting married in 1973, Sharon and Michael D'Angelo will celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 11th, 2023. For her it began with hearing a deep baritone voice leading a men's quartet. For him, it was seeing a beautiful woman in a lavender gown. After dating each other for only a short time, they fell in love, and were married on a hot day in Woodbridge, VA.
With God in the center of their marriage, they've celebrated 50 years of love; having two daughters, who have met their own husbands, and 5 grandchildren.