Happy First Anniversary to Deanna & Levi Curles! Deanna & Levi were married on June 23, 2019. Deanna is the daughter of Ron & Cindy Dell of Lancaster. Levi is the son of Doug & Misty Curles of Wanchese NC. Deanna graduated from Manheim Twp. HS in 2009, Millersville U. in 2013, Central Penn College in 2015, and is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from USC, while working as a Therapy Program Manager in Nags Head, NC. Levi graduated from Manteo HS in 2010 and U. of North Carolina in 2014. He is a physical education teacher and Athletic Director for the Dare County school district. They reside in Manteo, NC, with their dog Penny.
Curles 1st Anniversary
