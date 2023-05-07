Barbara and Walter Crellin of Strasburg are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 10th, 2023. The couple met as students at the University of Delaware and were married at the First Presbyterian Church of Newark Delaware in 1963. They are much loved by their four children, and eight grandchildren. When they are not enjoying the country life in Lancaster County, you will find them at their beloved shore cottage at Cape May Point, New Jersey. Congratulations to a devoted couple!
Crellin 60th Anniversary
