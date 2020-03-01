Craley 60th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Laurence (Larry) Craley of Bowmansville celebrated their 60" wedding anniversary on February 27, 2020. They were married at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shillington by the Rev. William H. Sunderland. Larry is the son of the late Edith {Bachman) and Paul W. Craley. He worked for Sears Roebuck and Co., Porter Cable, Rockwell Int'l, Blue Ball Machine, Woodworkers World, Plain Community Exchange, American Furniture Restoration and retired as National Secretary of the Patriotic Order Sons of America. His wife, Gloria, is the daughter of the late Sarah (Wenrich) and Paul K. Krick. She was employed in the medical field, Lancaster Farming newspaper, and retired from the Ephrata National Bank. Both are alumni of Governor Mifflin Joint Schools. The Craleys are parents of 3 children, Candace (John Wischum) Aldie, VA; Randall (Lorrie) Pipersville, Bucks Co., and Kevin (Sharon) Southampton, Bucks Co. They have 6 grandchildren: Erinn (Chris White) of Washington D.C.; Kaitlyn (Dan Price) of Alexandria VA; Sean (Trysha) Wischum Horsham; Julene (Matt Tran) Phila., Keith (Katelyn Fisher) Sellersville; Louis (Bonnie Hager), Phila. 2 step-children: Brittany (Andrew) Barbieri, Wisconsin; and Alex (Lorna) Kronstadt, Montgomery Co. 2 Great Grandchildren: Everett White and Colin Price. 2 step Great-grandchildren: Kieren and Sawyer Barbieri. The family will be celebrating at a restaurant in Montgomery Co.
