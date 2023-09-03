Paul and Kathy Collura will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this week. They were married in Merchantville, NJ, September 1st, 1973 at St Peter's Church by the Rev. Msgr John Fallon. Paul and Kathy met at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia while Paul was a Resident in Diagnostic Radiology and Kathy was a student nurse. They initially lived at the Hopkinson House, Washington Square, Phila. PA until Paul finished his Residency.
They subsequently lived in Landstuhl, Germany where Paul served as a Radiologist at the 2nd General Army Hospital. They loved Germany and found it difficult to leave. They then spent four years in Carlisle, PA and beginning in July 1981, Lancaster PA. Paul served on the Staff of St. Joseph's Hospital/Lancaster Regional Medical Center finally retiring from the practice of Diagnostic Radiology at Ephrata Community Hospital in April 2015.
Paul and Kathy are the proud parents of three children (Paul, Cristina, and Jeffrey) and six grandchildren (Olivia, Liam, Katherine, Sadie, Anabel and Julia).