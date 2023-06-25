Mr. and Mrs. Ben Charles of Holtwood are celebrating fifty years of marriage on June 30. Beth and Ben met while in high school, working at Gino's. Their three sons have blessed them with six wonderful grandbabies to spoil. Grammy and Paw Paw love spending time with them. They are both avid gun and crossbow deer hunters. Building their home themselves has given them years of pride and pleasure. Retirement is the icing on the cake. A celebration dinner with family is planned, and time capsule letters will be opened. Cheers to fifty years!
Charles 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.