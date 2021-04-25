Callahan 40th Anniversary

On Sunday, April 25th, Barbara Mary Callahan (Whiskeyman) and Timothy Louis Callahan will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. On April 25th, 1981, they were married at Saint James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA. Growing up in Lititz, Barbara was a Warwick High School graduate of 1974. Timothy grew up in Cambridge, MA and was a 1971 graduate of Cambridge High and Latin.
Both Barbara and Timothy served in the US Military which is where they met, while based in Monterey, CA-Barbara being in the Air Force and Timothy being in the Army. Barbara and Timothy were in Russian Linguist school which is where their connection was made. To this day, Barbara can still read a lot of Russian and Timothy can still speak it. Traveling the world together at a young age, they discovered their shared enjoyment of exploring different cultures.
In May of 1982, they welcomed their son Timothy Louis Callahan, Jr, born in Augsburg, Germany. In December of 1984, Megan Brianna Callahan (Beyerle) was born in Munich, Germany. Tim Jr of Jersey City, NJ is married to Elizabeth Anne Rimar (Callahan) since 2013. Megan is married to Scott William Beyerle, Jr since 2012. Charlotte Brianna Beyerle is the granddaughter of Tim and Barbara and she will begin kindergarten in the fall of 2021. Barbara retired from the US Postal Service at the end of 2019. Barbara and Tim plan to celebrate with a family trip over their anniversary weekend.