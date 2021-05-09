Bushong 60th Anniversary

Glenn and Ruthie (Wyble) Bushong, Columbia, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 6th. They met at Rocky Springs Roller Rink at a 4-H member party. There were married on May 6, 1961 at Mountville Church of the Brethren by Rev. Harry Enders and have been members there ever since.
They are the parents of a son, Neil Bushong (Donna Brown), Columbia, PA and two daughters, Nanette Bushong, Lancaster and Nicole Bushong, Manheim. They have two grandchildren, Kavita and Kyle Bushong.
Glenn is a life long dairy farmer and Ruthie is a retired LPN and former food service worker for Hempfield School District.
A family dinner is planned.