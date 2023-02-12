On February 1, Joan and Paul Burke celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on that date in 1958 at the Pennypacker Circle Methodist Church in Philadelphia. The reverend Donald Miller officiated. Their attendants were Barbara and Paul Aukamp. Paul retired in 1998 as a stockman from RCA/GE/Burle. Joan is an LPN who worked in geriatric nursing and as an office nurse in two Lancaster practices. The Burkes, who are the parents of three sons, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren live in Mount Joy Country Homes, a Messiah Lifeways Community. They are members of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy.
Burke 65th Anniversary
