Buckwalter 65th Anniversary

John and Miriam (Mim) Buckwalter, of Lititz, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 28. They met as students at Lancaster Mennonite High School and were married on June 28, 1958, at Metzler Mennonite Church near Akron, PA.
They lived in New York City for the first 19 years of their marriage and raised their three sons there before returning to Lancaster County in 1977. After living in Leola for a number of years, they moved to the Lititz area and currently reside at Landis Homes Retirement Community. They have been longtime members of Witmer Heights Mennonite Church.
John retired after a varied career that included positions with Mennonite Foundation (now Everence) and as director of planned giving at Landis Homes. Mim was a homemaker and later worked at Lancaster Mennonite High School, retiring as an administrative assistant in the guidance office.
They celebrated their anniversary at a dinner at Greenfield Restaurant with their three sons and their wives, and their two grandchildren.