Dave & Gail (Mongeau) Buckwalter of Lancaster celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary October 6, 2022. Their children, Matthew & Kelly (Miller) Buckwalter, Rachel & Jonathan Witmer, and Aaron & Kristen (Weatherlow) Buckwalter recently honored them by hosting a celebration party with many friends at Lancaster Country Club. In addition to their three children and spouses, they have nine grandchildren all living in the Lancaster area. They have enjoyed traveling in many areas of the world and spending countless hours attending grandchildren's activities. They are thankful for God's many blessings in their lives.
Buckwalter 50th Wedding Anniversary
