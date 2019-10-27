Dave and Margy celebrated 50 loving years of marriage on Oct 25th. They were married in 1969 at Sacred Heart church in Pittsburgh, PA and lived in Lancaster for 40 years. They are now enjoying every sunny day of retirement in Saint Cloud, Florida with their son, daughter, and son-in-law.
Brust 50th Anniversary
