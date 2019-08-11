Brubaker 50th Anniversary

Curtis and Drema Brubaker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They met through a friend and began dating sometime after. Curtis was in the Army and sent off to Vietnam. After returning home, Curtis spent the next 36 years at Armstrong World Industries, in their Lancaster floor plant before retiring. Drema spent time raising their 4 children Melissa, Rebecca, Curtis Jr., and Jessica. Drema also enjoyed working for the US Postal Service, Marticville Middle School and The Bank of Lancaster Co. They currently enjoy their farmette in Holtwood. During the Christmas Holiday Season, you can catch them filling in as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
They have 9 grandchildren Marquan, Zia, Lolonya, Zoe, Tristan, Shateah, Sarah, Ava, and Adam as well as 3 great-grandchildren Labrel, Bryair, and Zavena. Drema enjoys spending time with her mother, Gloria Davis of Willow Street.