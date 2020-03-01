Brubaker 50th Anniversary

Ray and Janie Breneman Brubaker recently celebrated their 50" wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida. After meeting at a local farmer's market, they married a year and a half later on February 7, 1970, at Congregational Bible Church in Marietta. Ray spent his working years as a design engineer and salesman and they both still work at their parttime retail business at Green Dragon Farmer's market with 42 years of operation. During that time, they also served as missionaries in Jamaica for a year and a half and still have many friends there. They are actively involved with Grace Fellowship Church in Ephrata. They love volunteering and spending time with their children and grandchildren. They have two sons, Chad (Jillian) Brubaker and Ryan (Tiffany) Brubaker and seven grandchildren. They thank God for their many years together.
Proverbs 18:22 - He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.