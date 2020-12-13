Brubaker 50th Anniversary

Mark & Ruth (Myer) Brubaker recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a catered family dinner and formal family photos. They were married at Willow Street Mennonite Church on September 5, 1970. They were blessed with five daughters (Kendra, Karla, Lorene, Loretta & Melody), five sons-in-law & twelve grandchildren.
Mark is a Certified Public Accountant in practice in Elizabethtown for 45 years. Ruth worked as a nurse at Penn State Hershey Medical Center for eight years, then devoted her time to family, after which she worked as a private duty nurse.
They enjoy family birthday parties, attending concerts, and travel, which has included a family trip to the West Coast, an Alaskan cruise, London, Bermuda & the Bahamas.