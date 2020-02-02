Tom and Marty Brown of St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia were married on January 9, 1960, at St Theresa's Church in New Cumberland. They have three children, Chip (Tom, Jr.) and his wife Cyndi, Teresa and her husband Brian Zellner, and Mary Frances and her husband Rich Goss. They also have three grandchildren, Madeline and Tom Brown III, and Alexis Goss. They celebrated with a family dinner at the Stockyard Inn in Lancaster on January 25, 2020, hosted by their children.
Brown 60th Anniversary
