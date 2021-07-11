Brooks 65th Anniversary. Then and Now
Elsa Mae Smith and Henry Albert Brooks were married on July 6, 1956 in Buckner, Missouri by Elsa's brother.
Al and Elsa Brooks celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2021. Al had a long career as a teacher and coach in the Donegal School District and at F&M College in Lancaster. Elsa was an administrative assistant for many years at Burnham Corporation.
They live in Mount Joy, PA and Hallandale Beach, FL.
The couple are the parents of Allan, husband of Amy, Sue, wife of Bob Ackerley and Brian, husband of Sharon. They have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
They celebrated their anniversary at home with a family picnic.