Jack Sr. and Rose (Foehlinger) Brommer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the comfort and safety of their home. They were married on April 25, 1970, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Columbia, Pennsylvania by Father Thomas Lawler. They are the proud parents of Jack Jr. (Julie), Jill (Kevin), and Father Joshua Brommer. They are the loving grandparents of Elizabeth, Brittany, Lauren, Kevin, Katy, and Sophia. Jack and Rosie plan on celebrating with a family dinner in the near future.
Brommer 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.