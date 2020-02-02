Brodhecker 50th Anniversary

Dennis and Cindi Brodhecker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 31. They were married at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Brownstown.
Denny and Cindi were high school sweethearts from the Conestoga Valley class of 1968.
Dennis will retire in June after more than 50 years in the hardware industry, currently sales rep for Orgill Inc. Memphis, TN. Cindi is semi-retired from the travel industry, most recently her own company of Faith Travel Development and Consulting.
Cindi has traveled extensively and always happiest when Dennis could travel with her.
They are the very proud parents of Danielle, Lancaster PA and Joelle, Philadelphia, PA.
Multiple celebrations will include a trip to Greece and Turkey, family dinner and short trips to Florida and beach.