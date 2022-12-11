Thomas and Jessica (Tangert) Brinkman celebrated their 50th anniversary on December 2nd. Lifelong residents of Lancaster, they were married at Christ Lutheran Church and are still members there today. They have been blessed with two children and five grandchildren: Todd (Denise) and their children, Sidney and Hayden; David (Laura) and their children, Aiden. Carson, and Evelyn. They enjoy traveling, including a recent trip to Switzerland, and spending time with family.
Brinkman 50th Anniversary
