Brian 65th

Ivan and Joann Brian celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 2nd. They were married at Smithville Church of God and currently attend Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers in Leola.
They are the parents of Faye (Jim) Parker, and Susan (Rick) Evans. They have four grand kids, Gail, Amanda, David, and Caitlin, and 5 great-grandkids with another expected in November.
They were active members of the Dutchland Polkateers, Southern Manheim Township fire company and auxiliary, and their church, Salem Hellers (as it was once called).
They still enjoy vacationing where ever their family will take them, especially the beach.