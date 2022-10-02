Brenner 70th

Congratulations to Harlan and Arlene Brenner on 70 years of marriage.
They were married on September 28, 1952 by Reverend Glenn Matter at Grace Church in Millersville.
Shorty retired from Armstrong World Industries and Arlene worked for Penn Manor School District for many years. They lived in Highville until recently when they moved to Willow Valley Communities. They are long time members of Green Hill United Methodist Church.
The Brenners enjoy spending time with their children, Michael (Marcia Brenner) and Terri (Greg Landis), 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A family picnic is planned to celebrate this milestone.