Breneisen 50th Anniversary

Jere and Isa Breneisen of Pequea, are happy to announce their 50th Anniversary. They were married Nov. 1, 1969. They are the proud parents of Karl Breneisen of Vail, Colorado, and Erika Breneisen of Willow Street, PA. Jere is retired from telephone communications and Isa is retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They are members of Colemanville Methodist Church. They spend their retirement years volunteering and traveling the world.

