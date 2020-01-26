Brendel 50th Anniversary
John and Brenda Brendel celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 24, 2020. they were married Jan. 24, 1970, by the late Rev. Norman Bucher, at St. Paul's Church, Manheim PA. They have 3 children, Tina (deceased), Thomas and Tara. They have 4 grandchildren, Amber Schnupp, Alyssa Tascione, Quentin and Spencer Brendel.

