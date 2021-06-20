Brenaman 60th Anniversary

Brenaman 60th Anniversary

Lester A. & Elaine Brenaman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17th.

Les & Elaine were married on June 17, 1961 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. The Rev. Dundore officiated.

The couple have been blessed with 2 children: Debbie (Jim) and Lester Brian (Lisa), 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

They both have owned and operated Brenaman Electrical Service, Inc. since 1969 and reside in Mount Joy with their beloved dog, Cuddles.

Congratulations Mom & Dad. We love you and hope you enjoy many more years together.

Sign up for our newsletter

LNP Media Group, Inc.