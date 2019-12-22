Bovie 60th Anniversary
Bob and Sandra Bovie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day with their family. They dated during and after high school and were married in St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, IL on November 28, 1959. They relocated to Lancaster in 1977, when Bob was transferred by Armstrong World Ind. He retired in 1997. Sandra worked as a dental assistant and floral designer. They are parents of Jill Slagle (Carl) of Southern Shores, NC, Michael (Susan) of Lancaster and Darren (Patty) of Wellesley, MA. They have 2 grandsons, Evan Bovie of Los Angeles, CA, Joey Slagle of Harrisonburg, VA and granddaughters, Natalie and Brooke Bovie of Wellesley, MA.

