John and Jean Bomberger celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married September 12th, 1959. Congratulations from your children and grandchildren!
Bomberger 60th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Doubles wins complete L-L League sweep of all 6 crowns in District 3 girls tennis
- Lampeter-Strasburg edges Manheim Township 2-1 in OT for 1st L-L field hockey title
- Vehicle drives into Stoudt's Antique Mall in Adamstown Borough: police
- New charges filed against Lancaster County doctor William Vollmar: police
- What’s it take to become a cast member at Field of Screams haunted attraction? We found out [photos]
- 'Fleabag' is back on stage and coming live to movie theaters; Here's where to see it in Lancaster County
-
November 1963: Lancaster, like all of America, stunned by Kennedy assassination
- Investigators debated for years over when to charge husband for wife's fiery slaying in 2010
- SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of Friday's L-L League football Week 9 games
- Score-happy Columbia sweeps away Northern Lebanon
- Speedy senior Jeffrey Harley leads Lancaster Catholic to section-clinching shutout of Donegal