Bomberger 50th Anniversary
Richard and Joyce (Howe) Bomberger celebrated fifty years of marriage on November 29. They were married at Stumptown Mennonite Church on November 29, 1969. To celebrate, they enjoyed a trip to Nova Scotia with their family. They are parents of Holly (CJ) Donovan and Troy (Amy Keen) Bomberger. They have a grandson, Tyson Bomberger. They also celebrated at "A Tea Affair" in Lititz with two of Richard's sisters, also married in 1969. They thank God for blessing them with these fifty years together.

LNP Media Group, Inc.