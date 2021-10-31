Frank and Sandy Bleecher of Strasburg, PA celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 with a family dinner, and card shower from their friends and family. Frank and Sandy met through Sandy's brother, the late Dennis Cain. They were married October 16, 1971 in East Petersburg, PA. They are the parents of Shannon (Tom) Ginder, and Mindy (Darrell) Benjamin. They are the Grandparents of Cade, Mackenzie, Brooke, Ethan, and Jenna. Frank retired from LCSWMA, and Sandy retired from the former Conestoga View.