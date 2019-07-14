Blank 55th Anniversary
Galen Blank and Rodena Geib fell in love at first sight 57 years ago in Lancaster, Pa at the Joe Myers Drive-in. They spent much of their time on Galen' s father farm and in the fast lane at York and Maple Grove drag strip. The knot was tied on 7-11-64 at Mountville Brothern Church. They continue to enjoy each other 55 years later.

