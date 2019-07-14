Galen Blank and Rodena Geib fell in love at first sight 57 years ago in Lancaster, Pa at the Joe Myers Drive-in. They spent much of their time on Galen' s father farm and in the fast lane at York and Maple Grove drag strip. The knot was tied on 7-11-64 at Mountville Brothern Church. They continue to enjoy each other 55 years later.
Blank 55th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Boxing champ Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker dies after being hit by car in Virginia
- Police seek public's help to identify man found dead in Clay Township stream
-
What is this Rolex watch worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Question marks: Where all 24 L-L League football teams must improve heading into camp
- Motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday in Manheim Township: coroner
- 1 Penn State football star makes list of of top 100 college players of 2019
- Charlie Rhoades was an iron man on the mound and on the lanes
- Can a mail carrier spray your dog? Yes, says the United States Postal Service
- In the Spotlight: Meet Axel Diaz, Lancaster County's NASA solar system ambassador
-
Why's Lancaster pronounced as 'Lang-kiss-ter'? Are helmets required for motorcyclists? [We the People]
-
Touring Lancaster County with Strasburg Scooters: what it’s like to ride a ‘scoot coupe’ through farmland [photos + video]