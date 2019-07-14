Bernheisel 60th Anniversary

Charles A. and Marcia L. (Cassler) Bernheisel of Millersville, celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 11, 2019. They met while both attended Pennsylvania State University. They were married at St. David's Lutheran Church, Davidsville, PA, on July 11, 1959.
Charles is a retired electrical engineer from Armstrong World Industries, retiring in 1997. Marcia is a retired piano teacher and an avid Zumba enthusiast.
They are the parents of James Bernheisel, MD, Holtwood, and Stephen Bernheisel, Reston, VA. They have two grandchildren.