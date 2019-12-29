Silvan and Evelyn A. (Eby) Benner of Lancaster celebrated 40 years of marriage on Dec. 26, 2019. Silvan and Evelyn were joined together in 1979 at Gap, Pa. The couple has lived in Lancaster since 1981. The couple wishes everyone God's blessing of having a God-centered life together.
Benner 40th Anniversary
