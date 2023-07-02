Tom and Janet Benner of Conestoga celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30th. They were married on June 30th,1973 at Bethesda Methodist church in Holtwood. They met in high school and have been together ever since. They have been blessed with 2 children Melissa (Rich Campbell) Shawn (Beth Lints) and 2 grandchildren Kourtney and Thomas. They have been retired for a few years, Tom from High Steel Structures and Janet from Mennonite Home as an LPN. They enjoy camping and spending time with family and friends.